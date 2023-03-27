By Chris King • 27 March 2023 • 18:11

At least three dead after mass shooting incident in Covenant School in Nashville

A mass shooting incident has occurred at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee with at least three people reported to have died.

At least three people are reported to have died after a mass shooting incident this morning, Monday, March 27, at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Drive in Nashville, Tennessee. It has been suggested that the three deceased could be children.

Police and emergency units have responded to the scene after receiving an alert to an active shooter at the private educational facility at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard.

Metro Nashville Police Department just tweeted at the time of writing that the suspect had been shot dead by MNPD officers. “An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd”.

— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

“We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School. We can confirm we have multiple patients. Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. this is an active scene”, tweeted Nashville Fire Department.

