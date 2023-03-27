By Imran Khan • 27 March 2023 • 11:49

BREAKING: Girl allegedly sexually assaulted by three minors in Alicante park as Spain´s police investigates case

Police in Spain are investigating a case after a 16-year-old was allegedly sexually assaulted by three minor boys in Alicante

An investigation has been started by Policia Nacional in Spain after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three minors in the Petrer, Alicante.

According to El Mundo on Monday, March 27, the incident took place on Friday inside a park of the municipality.

A statement released by the police stated the facts are being investigated and until the necessary inquiries are not completed, no information will be provided.

According to the local reports, after the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in the park, she then managed to escape.

The 16-year-old then reached a commercial area and asked for help, where eyewitnesses cited by the newspaper said she arrives having an ‘anxiety attack’.

The girl was then taken to the Hospital General de Elda, where she received treatment.

Reports also suggest that after reaching the hospital, she had been admitted overnight and underwent a forensic examination which revealed injuries to her forearms, legs and chest.

