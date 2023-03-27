By Imran Khan • 27 March 2023 • 16:01

BREAKING: Hamza Yousaf elected as new Scottish National Party leader Image: Twitter @HamzaYousaf

Yousaf won by a narrow margin after the voting results revealed a 52.1 percent victory for him

Hamza Yousaf will be succeeding Nicola Sturgeon as the first minister after he was elected as the new Scottish National Party leader.

This announcement was made by the party on Monday, March 27, after the current Scottish government’s health secretary beat his main rival, Kate Forbes, as per Politico.

His victory was declared after the second preference votes were taken into account and he won by 52.1 percent against his rival, who got 47.9 percent of the votes.

While speaking at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield stadium, where the results of the votes were announced, Yousaf promised to “lead the SNP in the interests of all party members, not just those who voted for me” and “lead Scotland in the interests of all of our citizens.”

“Where there are divisions to heal, we must do so quickly,” Yousaf said.

He continued, that one of his first steps as an SNP leader “would be with his rivals Forbes and Regan to reunite team SNP”.

Yousaf also said that “We are no longer team Humza, team Ash or team Kate — we are one team and we will be the generation that delivers independence for Scotland.”

The new SNP leader also took to Twitter after his victory and said, “Polls have closed! I could not be prouder of the campaign we’ve run”.

“Thank you to my wonderful family, friends, campaign team & all those members who have supported me throughout this amazing journey”.

“Whatever happens, I know SNP will come together & unite behind our new leader”.

Polls have closed! I could not be prouder of the campaign we've run Thank you to my wonderful family, friends, campaign team & all those members who have supported me throughout this amazing journey Whatever happens, I know SNP will come together & unite behind our new leader pic.twitter.com/1jErsQUwht — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) March 27, 2023

