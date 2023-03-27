By Imran Khan • 27 March 2023 • 12:59

BREAKING: Man tragically dies after being rescued from car during horrific head on collision in Madrid

Police in Spain have started investigations into an accident after a 24-year-old man died during a tragic head-on collision Meco

A man died on Monday, March 27 in Meco, after he was involved in a horrific car accident in the area located in the Community of Madrid.

According to official reports, cited in TeleMadrid, “the incident happened at 7:20 am at kilometre 2 of the M-121 road”.

Authorities said that “the car he was driving collided head-on with another car”.

Emergency services along with firefighters rushed to the scene of the accident as the man had to be rescued from inside the vehicle.

But doctors from SUMMA 112 eventually confirmed that he had died.

The other car that collided with the vehicle of the 24-year-old only had one occupant.

Police said that a 42-year-old man was slightly injured and was taken to Alcalá de Henares hospital.

Meanwhile, as per the Emergency Service 112 of the Community of Madrid, an investigation has been launched by the Guardia Civil into the accident.

