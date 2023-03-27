By Chris King • 27 March 2023 • 0:03

MASSIVE English Premier League manager sacking

Antonio Conte has been fired as manager of the English Premier League club Tottenham.

Antonio Conte has finally been fired as manager of English Premier League club Tottenham this evening, Sunday, March 26. His dismissal will not come as any great shock in football circles given his angry tirade in a press conference following the recent 3-3 draw with Southampton.

A statement released by Tottenham read: ‘We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future’.

‘Cristian Stellini will take the team as Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as Assistant Head Coach’, it added.

Daniel Levy, the Tottenham Chairman added: “We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters”.

Club announcement. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 26, 2023

Conte had steered the side to a credible fourth in the table but the way his players threw away a two-goal advantage over the Saints sparked the Italian’s bizarre outburst.

The former Inter Milan and Chelsea coach accused his players of being selfish and said suggested they lacked the spirit to fight. Conte also took aim at the club itself, reminding the world that they are still trophyless after 15 years.

If Spurs had won that match, then they would have moved up into third spot, albeit having played more games than most of the teams on either side of them.

Following his dismissal earlier this week as coach of Bayern Munich, the rumour mill had been very busy in suggesting that Julian Nagelsmann could be an immediate replacement should Conte leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

