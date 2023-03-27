By Chris King • 27 March 2023 • 21:17

BREAKING: RUNAWAY TRAIN with 180 cars and NO CREW derails in Kelso, California

A freight train has derailed near the small town of Kelso in California with its crew apparently jumping off after it ran out of control.

A runaway freight train derailed near the small ghost town of Kelso in California this afternoon, Monday, March 28. It was pulling 180 cars when its crew realised the train was out of control at a speed approaching 80mph and apparently jumped off.

At the time of the incident, it was travelling across the Mojave Desert, headed towards the city of Barstow in San Bernardino County, according to the RAWSALERTS news outlet.

San Bernadino County Fire tweeted: “KELSO: #SBCoFD en route to RAILCAR INCIDENT near KelbakerRd and KelsoCimaRd. Reported multi-car derailment, all cargo, NO passengers. Engine and HazMat companies responding”.

A subsequent post read: “Kelso(Update): ME53 on scene with @UnionPacific reps. Numerous derailed cars carrying IRON ORE. No active fire; no injuries. County HazMat continuing. No current threat to the area”.

Kelso California Police has confirmed that multiple cars containing iron ore had been damaged after leaving the tracks. Numerous law enforcement agencies have responded to the location, along with a Hazmat team.

