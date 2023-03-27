City of Palma is the result of centuries of history marked by the different cultures

One of them, which had an important political and economic weight on the island, was precisely the Jewish community.

During the Muslim domination, Palma’s Jewish quarter, known as “Call Maior”, was a kind of city in its own right; it was also walled and had its own entrances.

Unfortunately, there is not much left of this Jewish quarter, which was destroyed and burned to the ground.

However, the history is still there, you just have to look for it.

The Carrer Sol was considered the main entrance to Palma’s Jewish site. At the top of the street, on the ground, you can see a plaque commemorating the old entrance to Call Maior.

The street leading up to this entrance is actually called Carrer del Call.

One of the main stops on the route is the Iglesia de Montesion (Mount Zion) church.

The interesting Centre Maimo ben Faraig is a great place to learn about Palma’s medieval Jewish history from the 14th century.

At the Museum of Mallorca, you can also see some archaeological remnants from the Jewish era.

The Museum of Mallorca can be found at Carrer de la Portella, 5, 07001 Palma, Illes Balears. For more information call: (+34) 971597995.

