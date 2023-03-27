Design takes centre-stage at Mallorca Design Day in Inca

By Betty Henderson • 27 March 2023 • 13:45

Mallorca Design Day saw experts in the design industry come together and discuss the latest, most innovative trends. Photo credit: Ajuntament d’Inca (via Facebook)

MALLORCA Design Day, an annual event that celebrates emerging talents in interior design and fashion, held its fourth edition in Inca on Friday, March 24. The festival aims to provide a platform for emerging designers to showcase their work and promote their creations to a wider audience.

The cutting-edge event featured a packed day of conferences and talks on experiential architecture, new interior design trends, and sustainability, among others. This year, the Fàbrica Ramis in Inca played host to the event, which is one of the most iconic design events in Spain

The festival came to a close with a spectacular gala hosted by model and presenter María José Suárez. The event featured a food design contest judged by renowned chefs, a fashion show, and a groundbreaking furniture design display on the runway.

The food design contest saw six renowned chefs from the island battle it out, with Ricardo Rossi emerging as the winner. Meanwhile, the fashion show featured collections from several designers, including Laia Muntal, who won the national award for her collection ‘Redefined’, which promotes functional and timeless fashion with a focus on recycling and reusing.