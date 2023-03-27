Drastic drop in temperatures with strong gusts of wind forecast for Valencian Community

By Chris King • 27 March 2023 • 1:19

Image of a dog under a blanket to keep warm. Credit: Prystai/Shutterstock.com

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, a drastic drop in temperatures with strong gusts of wind are forecast for the Valencian Community at the start of this week.

The hot temperatures experienced in the Valencian Community this Sunday, March 26, will not continue. As forecast by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, there will be a significant drop in temperatures on Monday 27.

Monday, March 27

In Valencia and Alicante, the maximum will drop by 7 degrees to 23°C, while Castellon will not fall as far, falling by only six degrees. Minimums will also be reduced but to a lesser extent, standing at 11°C in the cities of Castellon and Valencia, and 9°C in Alicante.

Slightly cloudy skies are predicted, with intervals of high clouds, but AEMET has issued a yellow weather alert in Castellon due to the expectation of strong winds. These winds will blow from the northwest in the northern interior of the city with very strong gusts in the early hours.

Tuesday, March 28

For Tuesday, maximums will continue to drop to 20°C in Valencia and Alicante, and 19°C in Castellon. The minimum temperatures will do the same, reaching 9°C in Valencia, 8°C in Castellon, and 10°C in Alicante. Unlike Monday, strong gusts of wind are not forecast.

Wednesday, March 29

On Wednesday, there will be slightly cloudy skies with intervals of high clouds. In the morning, intervals of low clouds and mists will form at points along the coast. Temperatures will rise slightly, without major changes, with variable light winds mostly from the east and southeast in the afternoon.

