Easter bookings give Mallorca’s economy a hop in right direction

By Betty Henderson • 27 March 2023 • 15:05

Mallorca’s tourism industry is bouncing back from the pandemic with more guests projected over Easter than in 2019. Photo credit: Tommie Hansen from Stockholm, Sweden / Wikimedia Commons

MALLORCA is leading the way in tourism bookings for the upcoming Easter period, according to industry insiders in a report by Habtur released on Monday, March 27.

Tour operators, hotel managers, and airlines are all reporting a surge in demand for the island, with bookings up around 30 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. The increase in demand has boosted the local economy, with the number of jobs created in the tourism industry up 25 per cent compared to last year’s Easter period.

In the report, Habtur, the Balearic Islands’ tourism agency said that hotels are also reporting higher average daily rates than in 2019, indicating that tourists are willing to pay more for high-quality accommodation.

The island’s hoteliers are also reporting that more of their properties are open than before the pandemic, with occupancy rates projected to be between 72-80 per cent during the period. The island’s hospitality industry is preparing for a busy period, with many hotels expected to reach full capacity in popular areas like the Platja de Palma, Cala Millor, and Platja de Muro.

All indicators suggest that Mallorca is bouncing back from the pandemic and is well-positioned to have a successful Easter period.