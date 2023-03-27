Easyjet offers 1.8 million seats to 15 European destinations from its Malaga base this summer

By Chris King • 27 March 2023 • 21:56

Image of easyJet aircraft. Credit: EasyJet Press Office

A total of 1.8 million seats are available to 15 different European destinations this Summer from the Easyjet base at Malaga Airport.

Easyjet announced this Monday, March 27, the introduction of more than 1.8 million seats in the summer season in its seasonal base in Malaga. The Costa del Sol airport will offer links with fifteen different destinations, including a new connection to Lyon in France, which will have two weekly frequencies from June 3.

In a statement, Javier Gandara, the general manager of the airline in southern Europe, said that Malaga: “has always been a great bet for Easyjet in Spain”.

The airline representative recalled that the Costa del Sol is one of the most popular destinations, especially for travellers from the United Kingdom. This is evidenced by the fact that the company offers connections with London-Gatwick, London-Luton and Bristol for this summer season.

In addition to the company’s commitment, the tour operator EasyJet holidays is also committed to promoting tourist activity in the city and over the years has built up an extensive portfolio of hotels in the region.

The reopening of the seasonal Easyjet base in Malaga has also coincided with the restart of operations at the company’s base in Mallorca, with another 2.5 million seats available, as reported by malagahoy.es.

Since EasyJet started operations in Spain 27 years ago with the first flight linking Barcelona with London-Luton in 1996, the airline has carried more than 220 million passengers to and from Spain. During these years, EasyJet has grown to connect Spain with Europe and the United Kingdom through 172 routes and has three current bases in Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, and Barcelona.

