Family argument in Malaga ends in death

By Sarah Newton-John • 27 March 2023 • 9:28
At 5am this Saturday at an address located on Camino Vereda de los Frailes, sources from the 112 emergency centre indicated to Viva Malaga that an argument by a couple ended in the police and ambulance attending the scene. The doctors have confirmed that after receiving assistance the victim has died at the scene.
The National Police are investigating and trying to determine whether there were more people during the attack.
