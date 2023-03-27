Formentor beach set to become a smoke-free area this summer

15 of these smoke-free beaches are in Mallorca with a total of 14 municipalities involved in the programme to eliminate tobacco consumption from the beaches: Palma, Pollenca, Sant Joan de Labritja, Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Sant Llorenc, Sant Lluis, Santanyi, Alcudia, Arta, Calvia, Ciutadella, Deia, Manacor and Formentera.

The aim of the campaign is to create a network of healthy beaches so the Balearic coast is a recreational space for the enjoyment of outdoor activities to enrich the health of the people who visit them.

The government also say that tobacco consumption is currently one of the main causes of avoidable illness and death worldwide.

Exposure to smoke from tobacco products has been shown to cause health problems similar to those caused by tobacco use.

On beaches, tobacco waste contains more than 7,000 toxic chemicals that poison the environment. Cigarette butts are the most common waste found among the marine litter.

Palma, for its part, has only incorporated two of its urban beaches, Cala Estancia and the Molinar bathing areas, into the programme for the time being.

