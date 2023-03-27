By Imran Khan • 27 March 2023 • 14:30

UPDATE: Police releases one suspect from prison as another faces court for raping 14-year-old girl in Alicante Image: PP Photos Shutterstock.com

UPDATE March 27 (2.30 pm) – One of the two suspects arrested in connection with allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Alicante has been released

An investigation into the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl has resulted in the police releasing one of the two suspects who had been arrested following investigations.

Police said, “The investigation casts a doubt on the role originally thought to have been played by one of those arrested”, as per a statement cited by El Mundo.

The girl had been allegedly raped on Tuesday, March 21, inside a toilet of a Supermarket in Alicante, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

The man released is reportedly 22 years old and was set free after spending nearly 24 hours inside a cell of the provincial police station of the Policia Nacional.

Officials said that the investigation a5e ongoing and the other man, aged 22, who was arrested will be produced in front of the courts for an “alleged offence of sexual assault on a minor under 16 years of age”.

ORIGINAL March 22 – Police in Spain have arrested two suspects after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted inside a supermarket toilet

A 14-year-old girl has been raped by two suspects after they attacked her inside a supermarket in Spain.

According to the Policia Nacional, the incident took place in Alicante on Tuesday, March 21, at 4 pm.

As per police reports cited in El Confidencial, “the rape allegedly took place in the toilets of a supermarket in the Pla neighbourhood”.

Officials said that the minor was alone inside the toilet and was then approached by two individuals.

She was then sexually assaulted and then was threatened by the men, who held her at knife point before moving her to another area.

Police said that the suspects then continued to assault her further.

After conducting investigations, the Policia Nacional has arrested two men accused of raping the girl.

Official reports suggest that both are 22-year-old and are being held at the Alicante Provincial Police Station awaiting trial.

As per sources cited in local newspapers, the suspects are being accused of sexual assault, the final date of their trial has not been made public.

