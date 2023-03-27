By Anna Ellis • 27 March 2023 • 16:22
HELP of Marina Alta and Young at Heart join together to offer Respite Care. Image: Forget Me Not.
Pop along to their Open Day on April 3 between 10:00.AM and 3:00.PM to find out more information about the new venture entitled Forget Me Not. The Open Day is being held at the HELP Activity Centre, La Xara, Avda Oeste 29.
The Activity Centre will open its doors every Monday and Thursday to offer five hours daily of English-speaking respite care. A light lunch will be provided and activities will take place from 10:00.AM until 3:00.PM.
The purpose of the group is for people caring for loved ones with mental health issues such as Dementia and Alzheimer’s to have some respite.
The aim is to give peace of mind to the family in the knowledge that their loved one will be well looked after by professionals and HELP volunteers experienced in the care of the elderly.
For more information or to book a placement please come along or give David a call on (+34) 684174722. You can also call the HELP office on (+34) 966427044 between 10:00.AM and 2:00.PM Monday to Friday.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
