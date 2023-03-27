Hungary finally ratifies Finland’s accession into NATO

By Chris King • 27 March 2023 • 19:48
After many long months, Hungary finally ratified Finland’s accession into NATO today, Monday, March 27. It was not quite a majority decision by the 199 members of the State Assembly of Hungary, but a total of 182 voted in favour, with just six opposing it, according to Reuters.
Earlier, Utku Cakırezer, a member of the parliamentary commission on foreign policy from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) of Turkey, said that the General Assembly of the republic’s parliament would consider a protocol on Finland’s membership in NATO this week.
Prior to that announcement, it became known that the Commission on Foreign Affairs of the Turkish had Parliament approved the protocol on Finland’s accession to NATO. Finland and Sweden applied to join the North Atlantic Alliance on May 18, 2022, but Sweden is still waiting for any sort of decision to be made by both Turkey and Hungary, who vetoed their application.
On March 26, the political adviser to the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the country’s parliament could not yet approve Sweden’s entry into NATO because of the deputies’ concern about Stockholm’s interference in the country’s internal affairs.
