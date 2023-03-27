In sad news, Linda Nolan´s cancer has spread to her brain

By Sarah Newton-John • 27 March 2023 • 13:19

Linda Nolan/Shutterstock Images

Singer Linda Nolan, 64, has shared a heartfelt message on Good Morning Britain—her announcement that her cancer has spread to her brain. She says this is sad news as there is “not much that can be done for brain cancer”, apart from radiotherapy that she will be undergoing.

She is also going to use a new drug that has been around for a year, a chemotherapy drug specifically for brain cancer. She says she is “not giving up.”

The Irish singer, actress and television personality vows to make the most of every day. After moving with her family to Blackpool, at the age of three in 1962, she attained fame as a member of the girl group The Nolans in 1974, along with her sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, Bernie and Coleen

Linda was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006. She reunited with the Nolans for the 2009 I’m in the Mood Again album and tour, and in 2014, she took part in the 13th series of Celebrity Big Brother.

In 2018, she was a recurring guest panellist on Loose Women.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.