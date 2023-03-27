By Anna Ellis • 27 March 2023 • 16:35
Malaga Motorcycle Show, MOMA, returns to the city to celebrate its sixth edition. Image: MOMA.
The good weather accompanied the weekend, which favoured the good reception of MOMA 2023 with thousands of attendees at the event, many of them travelling from other Andalusian provinces and corroborating the broad convening power of the show.
A total of 55 brands filled the Palacio, offering fans a unique opportunity to see first-hand the latest launches of the main brands and dealers in the region. These included the new Moto Guzzi V100, the Zontes D305, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Super Meteor 650 and the KTM 890 Adventure.
Commercial success for the participating exhibitors who, according to initial estimates, will have achieved a turnover of around €3 million, a figure that is sure to increase over the coming weeks, when the numerous open operations throughout the event are closed.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.