Malaga Motorcycle Show, MOMA, returns to the city to celebrate its sixth edition

The good weather accompanied the weekend, which favoured the good reception of MOMA 2023 with thousands of attendees at the event, many of them travelling from other Andalusian provinces and corroborating the broad convening power of the show.

A total of 55 brands filled the Palacio, offering fans a unique opportunity to see first-hand the latest launches of the main brands and dealers in the region. These included the new Moto Guzzi V100, the Zontes D305, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Super Meteor 650 and the KTM 890 Adventure.

Commercial success for the participating exhibitors who, according to initial estimates, will have achieved a turnover of around €3 million, a figure that is sure to increase over the coming weeks, when the numerous open operations throughout the event are closed.