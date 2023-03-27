By Imran Khan • 27 March 2023 • 15:49

Men jailed in UK for VIOLENTLY assaulting another man with pickaxe handle on street in South Yorkshire Image: Kristin Greenwood Shutterstock.com

A court in UK has sentenced two men to jail for a combined total of 18 years after they assaulted another man on a street in the area of Rossington, South Yorkshire

Two men have been jailed in the UK for a combined total of 18 years after they assaulted another man with a pickaxe handle on the street, in South Yorkshire.

The attack happened in broad daylight as the accused got out of their car to assault their victim.

According to a statement by South Yorkshire police on Monday, March 27, “Craig Whittle and Jake Ward were driving along Grange Lane in Rossington when they stopped their vehicle, got out and proceeded to assault their victim, a 40-year-old man, repeatedly hitting him with a pickaxe handle”.

The incident happened at around 8.50 am on Thursday 24 February 2022, as the police received a call that “a man was being assaulted with weapons” and upon arriving, they found that the victim was in critical condition.

Detective Constable Caroline Thomas from Doncaster CID said: “The victim, in this case, was taken to hospital with significant injuries as a result of the prolonged and vicious beating he suffered at the hands of Whittle and Ward.

“He remained in a critical condition in hospital for a number of weeks and even now, over a year later, continues to suffer the long-term effects of being so seriously injured.”

Immediately after the attack detectives scoured the local area for CCTV footage that captured the assault and those responsible.

COURT: Men jailed for #Doncaster assault Two men who violently beat another man with a pickaxe handle on a Rossington street in broad daylight have been jailed for a combined total of over 18 years. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/ibAiPzxbN2 pic.twitter.com/WPoBRP3q3B — South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) March 27, 2023

Police arrested 37-year-old Whittle and 23-year-old Ward after identifying them as the prime suspects.

“Forensic testing on the pickaxe handle also tied Whittle to the crime”, said a statement by the police.

Thomas continued, “Whittle and Ward have admitted their roles in this serious assault and now face lengthy custodial sentences. Their violence and brutality is simply unacceptable and has no place in our community.”

Whittle was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison and Ward to seven years and six months in prison, during the hearing which took place at Sheffield Crown Court.