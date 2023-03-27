By Imran Khan • 27 March 2023 • 18:42

Mother along with son arrested in Spain after partner was shot and killed in Malaga Image: Formatoriginal Shutterstock.com

Police have arrested a minor along with a woman in connection with a shooting of a man in Estepona, Malaga

Policia Nacional has arrested a 17-year-old boy along with a woman after a man was shot before he died in Spain.

According to official reports, a 35-year-old man died of gunshot wounds during the weekend on Saturday, March 25.

The incident happened in the town of Estepona in Malaga after a family fight according to MalagaHoy.

Although the police investigation is still at a very early stage, officers have arrested the victim’s partner and one of her sons, a 17-year-old minor.

Police were called to a home located in Camino Vereda de los Frailes when a neighbour alerted the 112 Andalucía emergency service of a fight between a woman and a man who were supposedly a couple.

Official reports stated that immediately after the call, the coordination centre activated the Policia Nacional, the Local Police of the municipality and a mobile ICU.

Medical services were also rushed to the scene where they attended to the man who had been severely injured.

He was then rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Police are now investigating the case to clarify the circumstances of the events that led to the killing of the man.

___________________________________________________________

Advertisement

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.