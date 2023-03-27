Prince Harry at High Court in London facing legal battle

By Sarah Newton-John • 27 March 2023 • 11:41

Daily Mail in legal battle/Shutterstock Images

The Duke of Sussex has arrived at the High Court in London for a hearing in his claim over allegations of unlawful gathering of information.

Harry’s claim against Associated Newspapers is part of a bid to end High Court claims brought by a group of high profile people including Harry, Sir Elton John and Baroness Doreen Lawrence over alleged unlawful activity at its titles.

Footage showed the prince smiling, accompanied by bodyguards arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, dressed in a suit, tie and black winter coat, and surrounded by reporters and photographers.

The group of claimants, including Sir Elton’s husband David Furnish and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley, announced in October last year they were bringing claims for misuse of private information against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

Their lawyers for the group said at the time they have “become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy” by ANL.

In a statement announcing the launch of the legal action by Hamlins law firm, it was alleged the unlawful acts included recording private phone conversations and hiring private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside cars and homes.

The publisher ANL denied the allegations, describing them at the time as “preposterous smears” and a “pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone-hacking scandal”.

A spokesperson for ANL also said the allegations were “unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims, based on no credible evidence”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.