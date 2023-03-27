By Chris King • 27 March 2023 • 0:51

Image of somebody snooping in a laptop. Credit: lassedesignen/Shutterstock.com

After snooping in the social media accounts of around 70 million young Russians, Vladimir Putin’s daughter Katerina Tikhonova concluded they were not ‘patriotic’ enough to her father.

Katerina Tikhonova, the daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was reportedly in charge of leading an investigation in which she spied on the social media accounts of 70 million Russians. Her institute in Moscow analysed the profiles of Russian citizens aged between 18 and 35 to assess their level of patriotism.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the 36-year-old billionaire Tikhonova runs Moscow’s Innopraktika Institute. Her research allegedly revealed that this age group of young people was not patriotic enough by Kremlin standards.

Its researchers found that ‘patriotism’ was clearly absent in this generation and that there is also a lack of unity among Russia’s many ethnic groups. Laima Lemaire, the project’s director, lamented that young Russians who have lived most of their lives under Putin’s iron-fisted rule lacked the ‘traditional values’ necessary for a stable society.

The study’s findings were shared at a meeting of the state media censor Roskomnadzor. Nickolay Lishin, the deputy head of the Defence Ministry’s Information Systems Department, blamed the West for ‘polluting’ the Russian digital world.

Tikhonova is Putin’s second daughter with his ex-wife and former Russian first lady Lyudmila Putina. She is also deputy director of the Mathematical Research Institute of Complex Systems at Moscow State University. Recently, she was appointed to jointly head a high-powered group that oversees import substitution to evade Western sanctions.

Her first husband was Russia’s youngest billionaire, Kirill Shamalov, the 41-year-old son of Putin’s close ally Nikolai Shamalov, who became wealthy after taking a stake in Bank Rossiya bank. His current partner is Igor Zelensky, the 53-year-old former head of the Bavarian State Ballet, unrelated to the Ukrainian president, despite sharing a last name.

___________________________________________________________

