SEC files charges against Celebs for Crypto Scheme: Dogetti, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu pushes forward

Celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul, and Ne-Yo, have been charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for infringing the laws by boosting cryptocurrencies. The celebrities were accused of inadequately promoting cryptos like TRX and BTT without disclosing being paid promoters for doing so. The legal command was part of a larger set of allegations made against Justin Sun, a cryptocurrency entrepreneur, for making an unregistered deal and selling BitTorrent and Tronix (TRX) securities (BTT).

Meanwhile, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Dogetti are gaining popularity and creating a buzz in the meme cryptocurrency space.

Dogecoin – Makes a Slight Increase

Based on the “Doge” meme, Dogecoin is a parody of cryptocurrency. Despite its humorous beginnings, it has developed a devoted following and seen a significant price increase. Dogecoin’s value increased significantly as a result of Elon Musk’s tweet, reaching an all-time high of $0.69 in May 2021. The token is currently trading at about $0.07 after experiencing significant price swings since then. The long-term potential of Dogecoin continues to excite many investors, and some believe that it may even reach $1 by the end of 2023. People looking to invest in cryptocurrencies often pick this token due to its broad recognition and devoted community.

With a total market cap of $10.80 billion, Dogecoin is currently ranked 8 in the market after seeing a slight increase of 2% over the past seven days.

Shiba Inu – Refinements In Network Efficiency

Similar to Dogecoin, Shiba Inu is a decentralised cryptocurrency that was introduced in 2020 and it is based on the well-known “Doge” meme. Shiba Inu, on the other hand, is much less valuable than Dogecoin. The token is trading at $0.00001069 at the time of writing. Shiba Inu has an enormous following and has seen a sharp rise in popularity in recent months regardless of its low perceived value. This is partly a result of the growing popularity of meme-based cryptocurrencies and the passionate fan base for the token. SHIB acknowledges the need for improvement and makes numerous changes to its ecosystem to prevent its community members from switching to other projects. In light of this, many investors consider Shiba Inu to be a potential long-term investment.

Dogetti – A Presale Success

Dogetti (DETI) is the most recent ERC-20 token created on the Ethereum network. Early in 2023, the meme token began its presale, and it is currently in stage 2 with $633,626 raised so far and a $4 million target. The DETI is eager to move to stage 3 after raising 7,616,770,000 presale tokens. The price of a DETI token is currently $0.00029, up 300% from stage 1’s price of $0.00007, and will rise another 900% to stage 5’s price of $0.0007 when the currency launches.

The most recent presale bonus code for Dogetti is DON50, which entitles buyers to a 50% bonus worth DETI when the token goes live. The DON50 bonus code is a time-limited presale promotion that might expire soon.

Its community, known as the “Dogetti family”, has a strong ecosystem and long-term growth and development goals. The Dogetti ecosystem offers family members the right to steer the project’s course and to earn rewards for their concerted efforts.

The project’s smart contract was thoroughly audited by SolidProof, Soken, Coinsult, and Solidarity Finance, affirming its 100% secured platform.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido