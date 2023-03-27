By Imran Khan • 27 March 2023 • 13:42

Shocking car accident in Italy kills SEVEN people from two families Image: Vigili del fuoco

Local officials said the accident happened after one of the cars swerved on the other side of the road in Italy

A major car accident in Italy has resulted in the death of seven people who were travelling in two separate cars.

As per officials reports, the accident happened on a road in Sicily, when one car reportedly swerved onto the other side of the road, before smashing head-on into another car.

Authorities in Italy said the incident happened on the provincial road 16 near Custonaci, in Trapani, and stated that the accident happened after one of the drivers lost control of the vehicle before hitting oncoming traffic.

Emergency services along with firefighters rushed to the scene of the violent accident and tried to pull the victims out of their seats.

According to the Mirror, only one person, 34-year-old Maria Pia Giambona survived the crash and was rushed to the Sant’Antonio Abate Hospital in Trapani, as she was in critical condition.

She was later reported dead, after being in the hospital for a few hours.

Police in Sicily are now investigating the case, to better understand the circumstances that led to the tragic accident.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.