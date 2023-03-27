Sole-stirring success: Calvià Rotary International’s walk for worthy cause

By Betty Henderson • 27 March 2023 • 12:16

Energetic walkers on Rotary Club Calvià’s walk enjoy beautiful countryside views while raising funds for charity Photo credit: Rotary Club Calvià International (via Facebook messenger)

The Calvià Rotary International’s annual ‘Walk for those who can’t’ was an incredible success. Around 160 people turned up on a pleasant spring day for the walk on Sunday, March 26, in S’Arracó.

Walkers embraced two different guided trails of 2.5 kilometres and 9 kilometres, respectively, taking in breathtaking mountain views. Later, they refreshed and refuelled at a barbecue organised by the Rotary Club and enjoyed amazing live music by Izzy Newman.

The walk was organised in aid of a deserving cause, ASDICA, a local charity that supports disabled young people in Mallorca. The total amount of money raised is yet to be announced, but donations are still welcome, and more information is available online at www.rotarycalvia.com. The walk was supported by various other local groups, including the local 41 Club.

The event came at the end of a successful fundraising fortnight for Calvià Rotary International, who presented a donation cheque worth €1,500 to SOS Mamas on Friday, March 17. The generosity and enthusiasm of all the participants will make an incredible difference in the lives of those supported by these organisations.