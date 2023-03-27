By Imran Khan • 27 March 2023 • 16:44

Stepfather arrested in Spain for assaulting children with belts and cables after mother´s death Image Formatoriginal Shutterstock.com

Police were informed about the assaults after one of the minors contacted the Policia Nacional in Tenerife, Spain

A man has been arrested in Spain after investigations revealed that he had been assaulting his stepchildren with belts and cables.

According to local reports in La Razon, the police were informed in the municipality of San Cristóbal de La Laguna after one of the minors contacted them.

As per the Policia Nacional, a 17-year-old contacted them and informed them that the ex-partner of her deceased mother would “constantly beat and mistreat her along with her 15-year-old brother as well as punished them, while often depriving them of food”.

The children were also reportedly completely cut off from each other and only left the family home to go to school.

Following a telephone complaint from the older of the two, agents from the UFAM (Family and Women’s Care Unit) took them to a health centre, where medical staff saw the injuries on both of them.

Officials said that after investigations, they found “multiple bruises, lacerations or excoriations on their arms, legs and thighs”.

A statement by the police also said that “Among other injuries were multiple bruises with erythema on the legs, buttocks and forearms; lacerations, anxiety, tremors and signs of malnutrition”.

After bringing the facts to the attention of the Minors’ Section of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the minors were placed in a centre in Tenerife.

Meanwhile, the stepfather was located by the police and placed under arrest.

___________________________________________________________

