Will Newcastle take its revenge against Manchester United? Place your bets on ONWIN!

By EWN • 27 March 2023 • 11:30

Manchester United defeated Newcastle, 2-0, in the EFL cup final.

However, Newcastle now has the opportunity to exact revenge on the 2nd of April, 2023!

Manchester United is currently in the third position in the Premier League table, while Newcastle stands 5th. While the upcoming game may not help Newcastle to overtake Manchester United in the points table, it will surely be the ice on the burn for the Magpies.

Will the story of revenge be realized on the 2nd of April? Who do you support in this battle? It’s time to stake your chips and choose your sides with ONWIN!

Manchester United vs. Newcastle FC: The Prediction

Truth be told, the upcoming match is going to be difficult for Newcastle FC. The last match that the Magpies won against the red devils was in 2019. Yup, it’s been almost four years since.

However, the Newcastle team has been in-form, and it would be a hasty decision to form an opinion on the outcome of the match so soon!

Yes, the Magpies have it tough. With Manchester United and Chelsea standing in their way to the Champions League, Newcastle will have to battle HARD! The only question that remains here now is – will they be able to fight hard?

Pick Your Side with ONWIN and win Jaw-Dropping Bonuses!

While it may be unclear as to who is going to win on the 2nd of April, one thing is certain – placing your bets on ONWIN is going to earn you some crazy rewards!

ONWIN has recently earned the spotlight in Brazil. These guys are garnering a lot of attention from Brazilians due to the crazy rewards and betting experience that they provide.

ONWIN is not just a sports betting platform; they also provide you with various other games to enjoy and test your luck. From an online casino to slot games and other digital games, there is something to engage and enjoy with ONWIN!

Moreover, ONWIN is feeling gracious these days. Hence, they are giving their new registrants a 100% bonus on their first deposit of USDT and BTC on the platform. Hence, if your budget to choose Manchester United for the win is $100, with ONWIN, you actually place a wager of $200! Bigger bets, bigger wins!

However, it does not end here! With ONWIN, every subsequent deposit of BTC and USDT entitles you to win a 30% bonus! Also, there are bonuses for various other coins as well! Yup, flexibility at its finest!

If you deposit USDC or TRX on the ONWIN platform, you get to earn a 50% bonus. You also get to win a 40% bonus on depositing LTC or DODGE coins for the first time on the ONWIN platform.

The best time to stake your Chips Is Now!

Whether you are a magpie fan or a red devil follower, ONWIN can help you get some extra bang for your buck!

These guys are recently garnering the spotlight and hence, are quite customer-centric. If you have questions or need any help to make your betting experience better, you can always ping them and expect an apt and supportive response! No wonder Brazilians are in love with them!

Click on these links to learn more about ONWIN:

Website: https://www.onwin.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/on_win

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_OnWin_

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido