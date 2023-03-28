18 Leopard 2 tanks promised by the German government have arrived in Ukraine

According to their information, approximately two months after the decision by the German authorities to supply 18 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the equipment has been handed over to Kyiv.

According to Der Spiegel, the last batch of tanks left Germany late last week and has now been handed over at the Ukrainian border. About 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) also arrived in the war zone. However, the German government, as the publication pointed out, kept the exact route of its arms supplies secret, for security reasons.

Initially, Germany promised to supply Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks. However, there were not enough models for a full battalion of 31 tanks. As a result, Berlin decided to send four more pieces of equipment to Kyiv.

These Leopard tanks will be delivered to Ukraine with an extensive package of weapons and spare parts. Over the past two months, Germany’s Bundeswehr has been training Ukrainian soldiers in the handling of their equipment. At the military training ground in Munster in Lower Saxony, the Ukrainian military was also able to practice live firing from the Leopards.