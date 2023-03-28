By Anna Ellis • 28 March 2023 • 18:22
A great evening out with the talented English Band: Monkey Tennis. Image: Monkey Tennis / Facebook.
They are still going strong and still rocking ready to play all of your party favourites, playing covers from Paul Weller to Stevie Wonder, Coldplay to Pink Floyd.
Incredibly versatile Monkey Tennis is enjoyed by everyone of all ages.
To catch Monkey Tennis on Friday, April 7, at 8:00.PM head to the Cascada Cocina y Bar, Urbanizacion La Montua, 39, 29602, Marbella.
For more information or to book, head to the website: info@cascadamarbella.com or call (+34) 623 001 465.
Parking is available in front of Cascada and alongside the 2-kilometre street to the right of the restaurant. You can park on the cul-de-sac street without worrying about blocking any access.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
