Actor Orlando Bloom, UNICEF Ambassador, visits kids in Ukraine

By Sarah Newton-John • 28 March 2023 • 7:35

Orlando Bloom in 2013/Shutterstock Images

Actor Orlando Bloom star of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Lord of the Rings” films visited a children’s Spilno centre in Kyiv on Sunday. He is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations children’s organization UNICEF, appointed in October 2009.

It was Bloom´s first trip to Ukraine since 2016, the British actor said. He also met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“I would have never expected the war to have escalated throughout the country since I was there,” Bloom said on Instagram.

“But today, I was fortunate to hear children’s laughter at a UNICEF-supported Spilno centre, a safe, warm, and nurturing space for children to play, learn and receive psychosocial support.”

The Spilno centres are found across Ukraine, offering support for displaced children and their families. More than half a million children and their caregivers have visited a Spilno centre in the past 12 months according to a UNICEF statement on its website.

According to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office, as of March 26, at least 465 children have been killed in the 13-month long war Russia waged against its neighbour.

“He knows what this aggression has brought, how full-scale the world’s efforts must be to stop it, to restore Ukraine after the war,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address after his meeting with Bloom.

