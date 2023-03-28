Amsterdam launches tourism campaign called ´Stay away´ aimed especially at young British men

By Sarah Newton-John • 28 March 2023 • 20:51

Amsterdam at night/Shutterstock Images

The Dutch capital launched a campaign today discouraging tourists and visitors planning drug and alcohol-fuelled parties—starting with young British men, according to the Daily Mail.

Amsterdam has told Brits to “stay away” as it tries to discourage UK tourists from sex tourism, drug-taking and boozy holidays.

The city has been trying for a long time to curb rowdy behaviour such as stags, especially near the well-known red light area where sex workers operate.

It comes after UK holidaymakers were offended by suggestions from the president of Lanzarote, María Dolores Corujo, who said the island would look to attract ‘higher-quality’ tourists and rely less on Brits.

Amsterdam’s new campaign – dubbed ‘Stay Away’ – will involve people seeing special warnings online when they type in search terms such as ‘stag party Amsterdam’ or ‘pub crawl Amsterdam’.

‘The campaign will commence in Great Britain, aimed at males in the age category of 18 to 35 years,’ Amsterdam city council said in a statement.

‘This online discouragement campaign is aimed at nuisance tourists who want to visit Amsterdam to ”go wild”, with all the ensuing consequences.’

It would be expanded to ‘potential nuisance-causing visitors from the home country and other EU-countries’ in the coming year, it said.

