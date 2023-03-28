Axarquía NIBS: News in Brief from the Axarquía region

By Betty Henderson • 28 March 2023 • 14:13

NIBS: Your weekly newsflash from across the Axarquía region. Photo credit: Pabkov / shutterstock.com

Facing off

Sayalonga is already a picturesque town, but it’s now even more stunning with a new decoration contest underway. Residents are invited to enter until Wednesday, April 5 by decorating the front of their homes for a chance to win amazing cash prizes.

Market hiatus

Almuñécar Second-Hand Market will be cancelled for the next two Sundays as the town celebrates Holy Week. The town’s usual Friday Weekly Market will also be closed on Friday, April 7 to offer more parking space for visitors and residents.

Bookworms rejoice

APAA animal rescue charity shop in Nerja is selling 30 Swedish language paperback books thanks to a donation from Nordic Delight, an interior design company. Along with English, German, and Spanish books, the shop offers a wide variety of books.

Cat care

Despite the disappointment of having their budget denied, by the council the team at Asociación Felina Axarquía continues to work tirelessly with local charities to support stray and feral cats in Axarquia. The group is appealing for donations to support them.

Oil bungle

Axarquía-grown olive oil is exempt from an Andalucían health warning about extra virgin olive oil after finding a contaminated batch of Andalucían olive oil in Extremadura in news which could provide a boost to regional oil producers.

Singing stars

Musical lovers are invited to the Mill Encuentros Choral Festival taking place at Manuel de Falla Auditorium in Granada on Saturday, April 1. Axarquía singers from ‘Coro Aurum’ which features singers from ‘Coraxalia’ and other local choirs are set to perform.