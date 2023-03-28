Benalmadena passes the milestone of 75,000 registered inhabitants

By Anna Ellis • 28 March 2023 • 15:37
Mayor of Benalmadena, Víctor Navas, and the Councillor for General Administration, Sergio Torralvo. Image: Benalmadena City Council.
The Mayor of Benalmadena, Victor Navas, confirmed: “Surpassing the 75,000 registered inhabitants will mean an increase in the income we receive from other administrations.”
“We are going to have more resources and means at our disposal, which will help us to regularise certain situations of foreign residents: in Benalmadena, there are already more than 140 different nationalities.”
The mayor added: “Thanks to surpassing this threshold, the Town Hall will increase its income by €2M per year.”
“Having a healthy economy, with an adequate income, and with the services we provide, allows us to offer free public transport to our residents, to have made investments worth €50M in this term of office, in addition to the solvency we have shown in gaining access to European funds, totalling €15Min this regard in recent years,”
“It is no coincidence that we have exceeded 75,000 registered inhabitants, but the result of good planning and hard work.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.