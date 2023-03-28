Benalmadena passes the milestone of 75,000 registered inhabitants

The Mayor of Benalmadena, Victor Navas, confirmed: “Surpassing the 75,000 registered inhabitants will mean an increase in the income we receive from other administrations.”

“We are going to have more resources and means at our disposal, which will help us to regularise certain situations of foreign residents: in Benalmadena, there are already more than 140 different nationalities.”

The mayor added: “Thanks to surpassing this threshold, the Town Hall will increase its income by €2M per year.”

“Having a healthy economy, with an adequate income, and with the services we provide, allows us to offer free public transport to our residents, to have made investments worth €50M in this term of office, in addition to the solvency we have shown in gaining access to European funds, totalling €15Min this regard in recent years,”

“It is no coincidence that we have exceeded 75,000 registered inhabitants, but the result of good planning and hard work.”