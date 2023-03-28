By Anna Ellis • 28 March 2023 • 15:06
Benalmadena’s beaches to remain fully accessible during Easter Week. Image: Alex Tihonovs / Shutterstock.com
“The first is the construction of the semi-submerged breakwater, which is now a reality after 25 years of requests to the Government.”
He added: “The second is the sand contributions to compensate for the loss during storms. This is carried out every year after Easter and before June which is the optimum period for the works in the Costas because that is when the eastern and western storms end.”
“These two initiatives are in addition to the investment we have made to renew the beach equipment and furniture to offer the best possible service to users this summer.”
The mayor also stressed that any work of this magnitude “generates inconvenience, and for this, we apologise: we are working to minimise the inconvenience, but the general interest and the progress of the whole city must always prevail.”
