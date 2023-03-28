Bitcoin (BTC) and Flow (FLOW) bleeding on the charts? Meet the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Presale!

By EWN • 28 March 2023 • 17:00

Choosing the right moment to invest in crypto is vital for long-term profits. Because of this, investors are now looking at Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) – a project in Stage 11 of its presale that has skyrocketed by 2202%, and more price increases are expected! And while Bitcoin (BTC) and Flow (FLOW) are struggling at the moment, we believe Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could be the best investment option for 2023. Keep reading and find out why!

Bitcoin (BTC)

In late 2023, Deutsche WertpapierService Bank (Dwpbank), which provides securities processing to over 1,200 banks in Germany, will launch a new platform called wpNex that will provide Bitcoin (BTC) to all clients. This news helps solidify Bitcoin (BTC) as the crypto king while its global adoption continues growing.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading for $27,517.48 with a market cap of $531B, a decrease of 2.11% in the last 24 hours. The technical analysis for Bitcoin (BTC) also shows a negative outlook, with technical indicators showing red and an RSI of 44.

On a positive note, the 24-hour trading volume for Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 3.40% and now sits at $24,552,321,478. Bullish analysts predict that Bitcoin (BTC) could jump to $30,356.74 by the end of 2023. All in all, Bitcoin (BTC) has a promising future ahead, but it may not be too note-worthy.

Flow (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) recently finished its first hackathon and stated it was a successful endeavour with over 7,000 signups and 500 teams. However, the Flow (FLOW) coin is still suffering with a current price of $0.9703, down 1.86% overnight.

The trading volume for Flow (FLOW) has also decreased by 48% in that same time and now sits at $22,730,946. This could spell trouble for the future of Flow (FLOW) as selling pressure continues rising.

In contrast, the Flow (FLOW) technical analysis displays a bullish signal with all technical indicators and moving averages in green. Experts forecast that Flow (FLOW) may rise to $1.26 if bulls take control of the coin, but if a bearish trend continues – Flow (FLOW) could sink below $0.90 soon.

The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

As an everyday investor, access to Tier 1 startups that could become the next unicorn is limited. But through Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), you can find and invest in companies that require funding starting at only $1. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will be a one-of-a-kind decentralised investment platform where all investment opportunities will be minted as equity-based NFTs, fractionalized so anybody can back the companies they believe in.

With this crowdfunding method, startups will raise capital much faster while entering into Web3 space and building a new community. On the other hand, investors will be able to back a brand or company they trust for an affordable price and trade across multiple blockchains (Polygon, Binance, and Solana) at a discount due to the multi-chain capabilities of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)!

Solid Proof has already audited the smart contract, and liquidity will be locked for ten years – no rug pulls for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)! Another crucial aspect of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will be the ORBN token, which is currently available for just $0.0921! This token will give holders governance and passive income through staking and trading fee discounts.

ORBN tokens are selling out fast as experts project they could reach a value of $0.24 by the time their presale ends! This is a 160% increase you want to take advantage of – so sign up for its presale now!

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido