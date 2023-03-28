By Imran Khan • 28 March 2023 • 16:00

BREAKING: Jeremy Corbyn removed from Labour party Image: LINGTREN.COM Shutterstock.com

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbin has been formally blocked from contesting as a candidate for the party during the next general elections

Jeremy Corbyn has been removed from the Labour party after he was formally blocked from being able to contest in the next general elections.

The motion was approved by Labour´s governing body, the National Executive body, after it was proposed by Kier Starmer.

After this decision, Corbyn who had been suspended since 2020, will no longer be able to contest for Labour Party in the constituency of Islington North.

This would be the first time that Corbyn will not contest since 1983.

According to the motion by Starmer, cited by the Mirror, “Corbyn “will not be endorsed by the NEC as a candidate on behalf of the Labour Party at the next general election”.

It also added, “the NEC’s purpose is to avoid any detrimental impact on the Labour Party’s standing with the electorate” and its political interests”.

Corbyn has been sitting as an independent in the House of Commons after he was suspended due to his response to a report by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report in 2020.

The report found that Labour party had broken the equalities law.

