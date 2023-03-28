Breaking News: 37 dead and many more injured in fire at a migration centre, death toll expected to rise.

By John Ensor • 28 March 2023 • 11:51

Huge blaze at US facility. Razzers/Shutterstock.

Shortly before midnight on Monday March 27, a fire broke out at the National Institute of Migration (INM) in Ciudad Juarez, on the US border with Mexico, with dozens of firefighters and ambulances rushing to the scene. At least 37 people have died, with another 40 people taken to local hospitals for treatment, writes The Daily Mail.

Spokespersons for the INM press have confirmed the fire but declined to specify the number of victims.

The facility is located near the Stanton International Bridge, which links Ciudad Juarez to El Paso, Texas.

Firemen and rescuers could be seen placing several bodies covered with blankets in the parking lot of the INM facility.

Although not officially confirmed, local media estimated that there were dozens of deaths.

One rescuer who wished to remain anonymous as he was not authorized to speak to the press explained that the facility contained about 70 migrants, mostly Venezuelans.

Many migrants seeking refuge in the United States remain stranded in Ciudad Juarez, which neighbours El Paso, Texas.

Recently a report by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) stated that since 2014, around 7,661 migrants have died or disappeared on their way to the US, while another 988 have perished in accidents or while travelling in dangerous conditions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.