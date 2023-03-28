By Imran Khan • 28 March 2023 • 16:39

BREAKING: UK PM Rishi Sunak faces questions from Commons liaison committee Image: ITS Shutterstock.com

Senior MPs from the House of Commons Liaison Committee question UK PM Rishi Sunak

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak is facing questions from senior MPs on several different subjects including the economy, migrant boats crossing as well as the post-Brexit arrangement for Northern Ireland.

Sunak will be questioned for a period of 90 minutes by the Commins Liaison Committee, on Tuesday, March 28.

According to the Evening Standard, Sir Bill Cash will be questioning him over the Windsor pact, which was signed with the EU, even though it faces opposition from some senior Conservatives leaders along with the Democratic Unionist Party.

The Tory MP Caroline Nokes, is expected to question him over the plans for asylum seekers, as she has compared Sunak’s “horrendous” proposal to Donald Trumps´s “caging of children”.

Treasury Committee chairwoman Harriet Baldwin, along with other are then except to question him on the economy, after the recent budget was passed by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

