Breaking – Williiam Hill gets record fine by UK gambling regulator

28 March 2023

The UK gambling regulator has issued a record fine to the gambling company, William Hill.

The fine which is £19.2m is for “widespread and alarming” social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures, the Gambling Commission stated.

The sum will be paid by three gambling companies which are WHG (International) Limited which runs Williamhill.com. They will pay £12.5m, the second company is Mr Green Limited which runs nrgreen.com. Their part of the fine is £3.7m and finally, the William Hill Organisation which has 1,344 gambling establishments throughout Britain. They will pay £3 million.

Failures which were identified by the gambling regulator included a man who opened a new account without any checks and then spent £23,000 in twenty minutes.

Another customer was also able to open an account without any checks and spent £18,000 in 24 hours.

The third case was a customer, who again opened an account without any checks and spent £32,000 over a period of two days.

Large sums of money were deposited by customers who were not checked for money-laundering activities. Amounts deposited were as high as £70,134.

Gambling Commission Chief Executive, Andrew Rhodes said “When we launched this investigation the failings we uncovered were so widespread and alarming, serious consideration was given to licence suspension.”

“However because the operator immediately recognised their failings and worked with us swiftly to implement improvements, we instead opted for the largest enforcement payment in our history.”

William Hill stated that the failings had come about at a time when William Hill was under previous ownership and management.

