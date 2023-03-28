BREAKING: Woman tragically killed after stables owned by former England football star collapses

By Imran Khan • 28 March 2023 • 17:35

A 25-year-old woman has died after stables owned by former Liverpool star Michael Owen collapsed

According to the police reports the incident happened at around 8.50 am on Tuesday, March 28 at the Manor House Stables in Malpas, Cheshire.

Shortly after the stable collapsed, emergency services arrived on the scene and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, as per a statement by Cheshire police, cited by the Sun.

The statement added, “the death is not being treated as suspicious and her next of kin have been informed”.

Following the incident, Manor House Stables posted a tweet and said, “It is with deep sadness that we have to announce that a much-valued member of our team died at work this morning.

“The family has been informed and both the family and the team at Manor House request privacy at this time.”

The stables where the accident happened are training facilities that have been created by Owen along with his family.

Owen is a former football player from England, who has played for several famous teams including Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City.

He set the stables up in 2006.

