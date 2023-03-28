Bristol triplets set two Guinness World Records

By Julia Cameron • 28 March 2023 • 7:26

Bristol triplets, Rubi-Rose, Payton Jane, and Porscha-Mae Hopkins were born prematurely at 22 weeks in February 2021.

They have been awarded two Guinness World Records; the first is for the lightest total weight for triplets (they weighed 1,284 g (2llb and 13oz) and the other world record is for being the most premature triplets ever recorded.

Rubi-Rose was the first born at 10.21 am and weighed just 467g (1lb). Two hours later Payton Jane and Porscha- Mae were born weighing 402g (0.89 lbs) and 415 (0.91 lbs).

The triplets all have cerebral palsy. Rubi-Rose is the least affected while Payton Jane and Porscha-Mae have to be tube fed and have mobility issues.

Mum, 32-year-old Michaela White said she and her partner, Jason Hopkins, 36 found bringing up the triplets “Stressful.”

“The day of the birth was quite traumatic.” She was moved from St Michaels Hospital to Southmead where the triplets were born.

She said, “ I didn’t see any of them (the triplets) when they were born.” This is because they were immediately rushed into incubators. They were also wrapped in polythene wrapping to regulate their temperature and mimic the mother’s womb.

They remained in the neonatal intensive care unit for 216 days. The first 72 hours were the most critical.

Michaela White also said caring for disabled children is “very, very hard.” “It can be quite challenging for anyone with disabled children, but me and my partner, Jay, just crack on and do what we need to for them.”

