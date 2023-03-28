British mother terrified after ‘attempted kidnapping’ of her child in Fuengirola, Costa del Sol

By Sarah Newton-John • 28 March 2023 • 10:19

A lucky getaway for Beckii and Freya/Shutterstock Images

In a heartfelt plea made to Facebook, Beckii Leigh Smith has posted a frightening tale of attempted kidnapping of her daughter, Freya, yesterday.

“I´m not sure how to write this, but I want to warn everyone out there so I feel like I have to,” she wrote.

“This morning I got the idea that me and Freya would go to the park after lunch and bring the camera to take some pictures of us since we don´t have so many together,” Beckii continues.

“After 15 mins of having a lot of fun, I start to notice a man looking at us a lot, like in a really creepy way. He walked past us and looked really strange at us. I just thought that maybe he thought it was weird that we had a tripod and camera set up.”

Beckii said she started to pack things up and Freya had a tantrum as she wanted to run away and play further in the park. Beckii noticed another man join the “creepy” man and they were talking about the camera. Beckii immediately felt vulnerable to robbery and went into “full panic mode”.

“I threw all our stuff in the stroller and started to walk really fast. One of the men ran to us, grabbed my arm and tried to pull me close to him. I saw the other man coming for Freya and hit the man that held onto me in the balls and started running.

“My adrenaline was through the roof.”

Beckii ran with Freya and the stroller out one of the exits of the park with the “two really big men” in pursuit and other men blocking the other exits. She ran to the “big road” and alerted a couple to the situation.

Police have been contacted and are patrolling the area. It seems to Beckii that “this plan was made before we even came there.” She wants to share her story with everyone, feeling lucky that she and Freya escaped, but these men remain a threat to families on the coast.

