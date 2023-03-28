Broken down AVE train leaves 95 passengers trapped in a tunnel at Barcelona’s Sants station

By Chris King • 28 March 2023 • 2:56

Image of AVE trains in Barcelona. Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com

95 passengers were left trapped inside a tunnel at Barcelona’s Sants station after their high-speed AVE train broke down.

According to Europa Press sources of Renfe and Protection Civil, an AVE train carrying 95 passengers travelling from Figueres in Girona broke down inside a tunnel at the entrance of Sants station in Barcelona this Monday evening, March 27.

High-speed traffic was cut in both directions due to the incident, which is believed to have been a mechanical breakdown. The incident occurred at 8:30pm on the train that covers the route departing at 19.35pm from Figueres to Barcelona Sants.

Renfe sources stated that, as a result of the breakdown, the train was stopped and that another train had been sent to “dock and be able to park it in Sants”. Also “the option of transferring to another train located in parallel has been evaluated, but it was not feasible”.

They also assured that the 95 passengers: “are being informed, and the punctuality commitment is being applied with a 100% refund of the ticket amount”.

Due to the incident, the Ferrocat plan was activated in the pre-alert phase and, according to Civil Protection, for the time being, no passengers required any assistance, as reported by larazon.es.

