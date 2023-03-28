‘Collapse of the EU is not far off’ threatens Kremlin

By John Ensor • 28 March 2023 • 14:48

Nikolai Patrushev, Russia’s top security aide and ex-FSB chief claims that Vladimir Putin is ready to destroy the West with hypersonic nuclear weapons if attempts are made to defeat and dismember Russia and demanded that Moscow must be allowed to dominate when the EU collapses, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Patrushev, 71, cited by some as the brains behind Putin’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, made the incendiary comments to the Kremlin’s newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Patrushev claimed: ‘Russia is patient and is not intimidating anyone with its military superiority.’

However, it possesses unique modern weaponry capable of destroying any adversary including the US in case of a threat to its existence.’

He also made chilling threats about Putin’s plan to take over Europe, ‘the leading role on the continent has historically been Russia’s’

The Russian empire’s in the 19th century, the Soviet Union’s in the 20th.’

That’s how it will be in the 21st century as well.’

Patrushev claims that ‘the collapse of the EU is not far off’.

He claimed: ‘The paradox lies in that Washington is directly interested in the break-up of the EU, to remove its economic rival, to not allow Europe to prosper through cooperation with Russia.’

In his deranged logic, Patrushev likened sanctions against Putin of supplies by major pharmaceutical companies to Hitler’s gas chambers.

‘It is well known that most of these same companies at one time worked on the development of poison gases and soul-killing agents for Nazi Germany,’ he said.

‘They fully supported the ideology of genocide of the so-called “superfluous’ peoples.”‘

Having earned financial and geopolitical dividends from World War II, today Washington and London are once again indulging in Nazism and fascism.’

He concluded ‘. . .all attempts to crush Russia are in vain.’

