Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND) Marvel at TMS Network (TMSN) as it jumpstarts with a phenomenal 700% market uptick

By EWN • 28 March 2023 • 9:48

Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND) are keeping a close eye on TMS Network (TMSN) as the platform experiences a remarkable 700% market upswing. TMS Network’s advanced security measures, unique functionalities, and potential for growth in DeFi and blockchain–based applications make it an attractive investment opportunity.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is a blockchain-based trading platform designed to decentralise trading and cater to the needs of diverse traders. Its user-friendly, secure, and efficient nature allows for easy and quick trade execution.

Its significant advantage is its decentralised nature, ensuring transparency and security of trades by utilising smart contracts, which eliminates intermediaries and reduces transaction costs while ensuring efficient and tamper-proof trading.

The platform offers a wide range of trading products, including cryptocurrencies, commodities, stocks, and forex, providing traders with a diverse portfolio to manage risks. Additionally, it offers trading signals and analysis, providing valuable insights into market trends and potential trading opportunities.

TMS Network (TMSN) boasts cutting-edge security features, making it a standout trading platform in terms of safety and protection. The platform utilises advanced encryption, multi-sig wallets, and conducts regular security audits to guarantee the safety of all traders’ assets and transactions. With these measures in place, traders can confidently use TMS Network (TMSN) knowing that their investments are well-protected.

TMS Network (TMSN) has seen wildly astronomical demand with its token, TMSN, attracting investors and traders. Its presale started about two weeks ago, generating over $2.5 million in funding and selling out the first stage earlier than usual. The second stage is currently underway, and the TMS Network (TMSN) token trades at $0.032.

Decentraland (MANA)

The term “Metaverse” is difficult to define due to its broad nature, but essentially, it provides a vast virtual space where users can socialise, play, trade, fight, and connect just like they do in the real world. Decentraland (MANA) already offers this experience – its world is a vibrant and stimulating space utilised by thousands of Metaverse enthusiasts.

Virtual experiences like Decentraland (MANA) are often criticised for not being “real” Metaverse experiences, but this is not the provider’s fault – the technology simply isn’t there yet. Nonetheless, it’s crucial to have pioneering Metaverse platforms like Decentraland (MANA) that push the concept forward, and as the technology for powerful Metaverse experiences emerges, Decentraland (MANA) will undoubtedly thrive with it

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) is a Metaverse platform that is similar to Decentraland (MANA), but with a completely different appearance. Unlike Decentraland (MANA), which uses realistic graphics, The Sandbox (SAND) features more cartoonish graphics. Despite this difference, cartoon worlds like The Sandbox (SAND) can still be fascinating and should not be ignored.

Furthermore, The Sandbox (SAND) has a powerful in-game ecosystem that is powered by NFTs, virtual events, and other in-game experiences. Similar to Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox (SAND) has faced criticism. Nevertheless, it is essential to have pioneering Metaverse platforms like The Sandbox (SAND) to advance the concept of the Metaverse, without which the development of the Metaverse would quickly stagnate.

Conclusion

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido