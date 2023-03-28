Don’t miss the 50s and 60s swing hits with Peet Rothwell in Marbella

The talented singer who was born and raised in North Wales can move you to tears with his repertoire from Michael Buble and his style and charisma take the stage in their simplicity.

You can catch Peet on April 3 at 8:00.PM at La Sala Puerto Banus, C. Juan Belmonte, s/n, 29660 Marbella, Malaga

Reserve your table either by email: info@LaSalaBanus.com or by phone: (+34) 952 814 145.