By Anna Ellis • 28 March 2023 • 15:47
Estepona inaugurates new stretch of coastal corridor in the western part of the municipality. Image: Estepona City Council.
This has enabled the connection of residential areas which until now had been cut off from each other.
The Mayor of Estepona, Jose Maria Garcia Urbano, explained that this is a “sustainable, strategic, priority and high-impact” project for the city, which has meant preserving the coastline, enhancing its value and creating a new tourist attraction.”
He added: “We are very close to reaching the end, as there are few areas of the municipality still to be completed”.
The Estepona coastal path project to link the entire coastal strip by means of these pedestrian paths is well advanced, having already connected more than 21 kilometres of the municipality, that is, more than 90 per cent of the entire coastline.
Last week, the Villacana-Playa del Sol section was inaugurated, which covers almost 13 kilometres from the Port of Estepona to the Saladillo area.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
