By Anna Ellis • 28 March 2023 • 16:02
Estepona Town Hall opens the deadline for the competition for the best May Crosses. Image: Estepona Town Council.
The jury will choose the best Crosses on Saturday, May, and award prizes of €1,000, €500, and €250 plus five runners-up prizes of €100.
Those interested in participating can consult the rules on the Notice Board of the Town Hall’s Electronic Headquarters https://estepona.sedelectronica.es/board/, and download Annex I.
The Annex must be submitted completed, accompanied by a photocopy of the identity card of the person responsible, through the Town Hall’s Registry Office, addressed to the Delegation of Culture and Festivities.
The jury will value the beauty of the Cross, the ornamentation of the place where it is installed, the adaptation to tradition, and the craftsmanship and details used in the Cross as a whole.
The visit of the jury to the Crosses will take place on the same day of the celebration, Saturday 6th May, from midday.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
