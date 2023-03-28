Father attacks and stabs suspect accused of killing his son outside court in Spain  

By Imran Khan • 28 March 2023 • 13:58

Police arrested a man after he stabbed another person outside a court in Burjassot, Spain, who allegedly killed his son

A young man has been stabbed on Tuesday, March 28, at the gates of Ciudad de la Justicia in València, after he was attacked by the parents of a 16-year-old boy he allegedly killed in December 2021.

According to Levente EMW, Guardia Civil officials in charge of guarding the court premises detained the father of the victim for attempted murder, after he attacked the alleged murderer of his son.

Policia Nacional then arrived on the scene and proceeded to arrest both the father and the mother.

The suspect was injured and had to be treated by a SAMU ambulance as he had stab wounds to the neck, although he preferred not to be evacuated to the hospital.

As per the police the incident happened at 11 am after the suspect appeared at juvenile court.

Police said that “He had recently been released from the juvenile detention centre where he was being held and was due to appear before the judge so that he could be placed in a restraining order until the trial is held for the murder of which he is accused”.

“The minor managed to repel the attack and the bleeding injuries to his neck are hardly serious”, said an official statement.

It added, “However, given the location of the injuries, a vital area, both parents of the teenager who was murdered have been arrested for attempted murder”.

