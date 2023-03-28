Father commits suicide in Malaga municipality of Iznate after his baby dies from suspected stroke

By Chris King • 28 March 2023 • 2:28

After his 40-day-old baby died from a suspected stroke in a Malaga hospital, the girl’s father committed suicide in the municipality of Iznate.

A tragic incident occurred this Sunday evening, March 26, in the Malaga rural municipality of Iznate, when a 40-day-old baby died after suffering what was believed to have been a stroke. Upon learning of his daughter’s passing, the girl’s father took his own life.

As confirmed to malagahoy.es by municipal sources, the first incident occurred in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Maternity Hospital of Malaga. The deceased child was one of twins who had been born prematurely. They had previously been admitted to the neonatal area of the Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquia.

Both were subsequently discharged from the hospital and their evolution was favourable and they were gaining weight. Last Thursday 23, the family decided to go to the hospital again with one of the girls, “who became ill and was not eating”.

Her condition worsened and she had to be transferred to the Maternity Hospital. Doctors could do nothing to save her life and they eventually declared her brain dead. Late on Sunday night, the baby sadly passed away.

“The whole town is devastated. They are very young parents. The father was unable to withstand the pressure and committed suicide”, the same municipal sources indicated. The Town Council has decreed three days of official mourning until 23.59 next Wednesday, March 29.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out this Tuesday 28, at the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga, which should shed more light on what happened. The hospital has activated all the protocols – as usual in these situations – to clarify the exact cause of the baby’s death. The Guardia Civil has also opened an investigation into what happened.

